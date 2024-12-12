Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In South Walkerville (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in South Walkerville!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

1200 block of Ypres Avenue

1500 block of Ypres Avenue

1600 block of Ypres Avenue

1700 block of Chilver Road

1700 block of Kildare Road

1900 block of Somme Avenue

2000 block of Loraine Avenue

2000 block of Somme Avenue

2200 block of Moy Avenue

2200 block of Parkwood Avenue

2300 block of Lincoln Road

2300 block of Moy Avenue

2300 block of Parkwood Avenue

2300 block of Wellesley Avenue

2400 block of Gladstone Avenue

2400 block of Lincoln Road

2400 block of Windermere Road

2500 block of Gladstone Avenue

2500 block of Ida Road

2500 block of Kildare Road

2500 block of Windermere Road

2600 block of Ida Road

Christmas Events

Friday
13
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Friday
13
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Friday
13
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Friday
13
December

A Heritage Christmas

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Friday
13
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park

More Events »

