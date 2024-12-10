Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Remington Park (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Remington Park!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

Alexandrine Street

600 block of Alexandrine Street

600 block of Charles Street

600 block of Vanier Street

600 block of Vanier Street

700 block of Charlotte Street

900 block of South Pacific Avenue

1000 block of Brookview Crescent

1100 block of Stanley Street

1100 block of Waverly Street

1100 block of Waverly Street

1600 block of North Service Road

1600 block of Southdale Drive

1700 block of Southdale Drive

2600 block of Parent Avenue

2700 block of Garvey Crescent

2700 block of Garvey Crescent

2800 block of Bramley Court

2800 block of Garvey Crescent

2800 block of Langlois Court

2800 block of Langlois Court

2900 block of Conservation Drive

2900 block of Jennifer Drive

Christmas Events

Saturday
14
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Saturday
14
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Saturday
14
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Saturday
14
December

A Heritage Christmas

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Saturday
14
December

Essex BIA Santa Claus Parade

Downtown Essex

