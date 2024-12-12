Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Houses In Devonshire Heights (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in the Devonshire Heights area!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

1200 block of Labour Crescent

1300 block of Foster Avenue

1400 block of Azalia Crescent

1700 block of Shinglecreek Court

1800 block of Fuller Crescent

3000 block of Conservation Drive

3000 block of Erindale Crescent

3100 block of Bliss Road

3100 block of Fairlane Cres

3200 block of Candlewood Crescent

3200 block of Candlewood Crescent

3200 block of Candlewood Crescent

3500 block of Bliss Road

3500 block of Klondike Avenue

3600 block of Bliss Road

3600 block of Bliss Road

3600 block of Irongate Circle

3700 block of Woodward Boulevard

Christmas Events

Friday
13
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Friday
13
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Friday
13
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Friday
13
December

A Heritage Christmas

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Friday
13
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park

