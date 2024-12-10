Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In West Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in West Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

100 block of Campbell Avenue

100 block of McEwan Avenue

200 block of Campbell Avenue

1000 block of Lena Avenue

1000 block of Lena Avenue

1000 block of Oak Street

1100 block of Felix Avenue

1200 block of Askin Avenue

1200 block of Rankin Avenue

1200 block of Wigle Avenue

1300 block of Partington Avenue

1300 block of Totten Street

1500 block of Grove Avenue

1500 block of Grove Avenue

1600 block of Betts Avenue

1600 block of Betts Avenue

1700 block of Parkway Drive

1700 block of Parkway Drive

1700 block of Sun Valley Drive

2200 block of Secord Avenue

3200 block of Edison Street

3300 block of Baby Street

3300 block of Peter Street

3300 block of Peter Street

3300 block of Peter Street

3400 block of Barrymore Lane

3400 block of Cross Street

3400 block of Mulford Court

3400 block of Peter Street

3500 block of Peter Street

3600 block of Birch Street

3600 block of Matchett Road

3600 block of Matchett Road

3600 block of Mulford Court

3800 block of Whitney Avenue

3900 block of Whitney Avenue

Sun Valley Drive

Christmas Events

Tuesday
10
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Tuesday
10
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Tuesday
10
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Tuesday
10
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Wednesday
11
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park

