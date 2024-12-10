PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In West Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.
Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in West Windsor!
While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.
Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.
100 block of Campbell Avenue
100 block of McEwan Avenue
200 block of Campbell Avenue
1000 block of Lena Avenue
1000 block of Oak Street
1100 block of Felix Avenue
1200 block of Askin Avenue
1200 block of Rankin Avenue
1200 block of Wigle Avenue
1300 block of Partington Avenue
1300 block of Totten Street
1500 block of Grove Avenue
1600 block of Betts Avenue
1700 block of Parkway Drive
1700 block of Sun Valley Drive
2200 block of Secord Avenue
3200 block of Edison Street
3300 block of Baby Street
3300 block of Peter Street
3400 block of Barrymore Lane
3400 block of Cross Street
3400 block of Mulford Court
3400 block of Peter Street
3500 block of Peter Street
3600 block of Birch Street
3600 block of Matchett Road
3600 block of Mulford Court
3800 block of Whitney Avenue
3900 block of Whitney Avenue
Sun Valley Drive