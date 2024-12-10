Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Walkerville (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Walkerville!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

300 block of Langlois Avenue

400 block of Hall Avenue

400 block of Windermere Road

700 block of Hall Avenue

900 block of Chilver Road

900 block of Lincoln Road

900 block of Monmouth Road

1000 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Devonshire Court

1100 block of Kildare Road

1100 block of Pierre Avenue

1200 block of Kildare Road

1200 block of Windermere Road

1400 block of Gladstone Avenue

1400 block of Moy Avenue

1500 block of Gladstone Avenue

1800 block of Oneida Court

1900 block of Devonshire Court

400 block of Langlois Avenue

