PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In South Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.
Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in South Windsor!
While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.
Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.
100 block of Winter Court
1000 block of Silverdale Drive
1500 block of Rockport Street
1500 block of Saint Gabriel Crescent
2000 block of McKay Avenue
2300 block of Dandurand Avenue
2400 block of Labelle Street
2700 block of Dandurand Avenue
2700 block of Mark Avenue
2700 block of Saint Patricks Avenue
2700 block of Sierra Drive
2800 block of Riviera Drive
2800 block of Rockwell Boulevard
2800 block of Skyline Drive
2900 block of Askin Avenue
2900 block of Riviera Drive
3000 block of Avondale Drive
3000 block of Saint Patricks Avenue
3100 block of Avondale Avenue
3100 block of Massey Court
3200 block of Avondale Avenue
3200 block of Randolph Avenue
3300 block of Avondale Avenue
3300 block of Bruce Avenue
3500 block of Avondale Avenue
3500 block of Bruce Avenue
3500 block of Randolph Avenue
3600 block of Woodland Avenue
4000 block of Eden Drive
4100 block of Roseland Drive West
4200 block of Roseland Drive East
4200 block of Roseland Drive West
4300 block of Ashfield Cres
4300 block of Concession Road 6
4300 block of Concession Road 6