Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In South Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in South Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

100 block of Winter Court

1000 block of Silverdale Drive

1500 block of Rockport Street

1500 block of Saint Gabriel Crescent

2000 block of McKay Avenue

2300 block of Dandurand Avenue

2400 block of Labelle Street

2700 block of Dandurand Avenue

2700 block of Mark Avenue

2700 block of Mark Avenue

2700 block of Mark Avenue

2700 block of Saint Patricks Avenue

2700 block of Sierra Drive

2800 block of Riviera Drive

2800 block of Rockwell Boulevard

2800 block of Skyline Drive

2800 block of Skyline Drive

2900 block of Askin Avenue

2900 block of Riviera Drive

2900 block of Riviera Drive

3000 block of Avondale Drive

3000 block of Saint Patricks Avenue

3100 block of Avondale Avenue

3100 block of Massey Court

3100 block of Massey Court

3200 block of Avondale Avenue

3200 block of Randolph Avenue

3300 block of Avondale Avenue

3300 block of Bruce Avenue

3500 block of Avondale Avenue

3500 block of Bruce Avenue

3500 block of Randolph Avenue

3600 block of Woodland Avenue

4000 block of Eden Drive

4100 block of Roseland Drive West

4200 block of Roseland Drive East

4200 block of Roseland Drive West

4300 block of Ashfield Cres

4300 block of Ashfield Cres

4300 block of Concession Road 6

4300 block of Concession Road 6

Christmas Events

Saturday
21
December

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
21
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Saturday
21
December

A Heritage Christmas

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Saturday
21
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Saturday
21
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre

More Events »

