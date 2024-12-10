Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Riverside (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Riverside!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

200 block of Ford Boulevard

200 block of Prado Place

200 block of Thompson Boulevard

200 block of Thompson Boulevard

200 block of Thompson Boulevard

300 block of Betty Drive

800 block of Esdras Place

800 block of Frank Avenue

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Buckingham Road

900 block of Greendale Drive

900 block of Laporte Avenue

900 block of Lawrence Road

900 block of Prado Place

900 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

1000 block of Prado Place

1000 block of Raymo Road

1000 block of Raymo Road

1000 block of Reedmere Road

1000 block of Saint Marys Boulevard

1100 block of Esdras Place

1100 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard

1200 block of Belleperche Place

1200 block of Belleperche Place

5300 block of Riverside Drive East

7500 block of Saint Rose Avenue

