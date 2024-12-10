PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Riverside (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.
Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Riverside!
While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.
Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.
200 block of Ford Boulevard
200 block of Prado Place
200 block of Thompson Boulevard
300 block of Betty Drive
800 block of Esdras Place
800 block of Frank Avenue
900 block of Buckingham Road
900 block of Greendale Drive
900 block of Laporte Avenue
900 block of Lawrence Road
900 block of Prado Place
900 block of Saint Marys Boulevard
1000 block of Prado Place
1000 block of Raymo Road
1000 block of Reedmere Road
1000 block of Saint Marys Boulevard
1100 block of Esdras Place
1100 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard
1200 block of Belleperche Place
5300 block of Riverside Drive East
7500 block of Saint Rose Avenue