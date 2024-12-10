Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Forest Glade (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Forest Glade!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

2800 block of Sherway Drive

2900 block of Apple Lane

2900 block of Stillmeadow Road

3100 block of Forest Glade Drive

3200 block of Aurora Drive

3200 block of Aurora Drive

3200 block of Milano Court

3300 block of Pineview Cres

3400 block of Hemlock Road

1000 block of Eastcourt Drive

3500 block of Hemlock Road

8000 block of Lilac Lane

9800 block of Asgard Road

9800 block of Esplanade Drive

9900 block of Asgard Road

10100 block of Aspen Lane

10300 block of Fiesta Court

10400 block of Lonsdale Crescent

10600 block of Eastcourt Drive

10900 block of Mulberry Road

