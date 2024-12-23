Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Fontainebleau (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Fontainebleau!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

2300 block of Rossini Boulevard

2400 block of Chandler Road

2400 block of Norman Road

2400 block of Norman Road

2400 block of Westminster Boulevard

2500 block of Chandler Road

2500 block of Chandler Road

2500 block of Meighen Road

2500 block of Olive Road

2500 block of Olive Road

2500 block of Rivard Avenue

2500 block of Westminster Boulevard

2600 block of Armstrong Avenue

2600 block of Jos St Louis Avenue

2600 block of Meldrum Road

2600 block of Robert Road

2700 block of Westminster Boulevard

4200 block of Grand Marais Road East

5000 block of Colbourne Drive

5000 block of Grand Boulevard

5400 block of Lyndon Court

Christmas Events

Wednesday
11
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Wednesday
11
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Wednesday
11
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Wednesday
11
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Wednesday
11
December

Willistead Manor Holiday Tours

Willistead Manor

More Events »

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message