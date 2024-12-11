Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In East Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in East Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

200 block of Rossini Boulevard

800 block of Francois Court

800 block of Jos Janisse Avenue

1100 block of Hickory Road

1200 block of Central Avenue

1200 block of George Avenue

1200 block of Laurendeau Avenue

1300 block of Bernard Road

1300 block of Francois Road

1300 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive

1400 block of Pillette Road

1500 block of Saint Luke Road

1600 block of Alexis Road

1700 block of Albert Road

1700 block of Aubin Road

1700 block of Norman Road

1800 block of Bernard Road

2000 block of Ferndale Avenue

4200 block of Riverside Drive East

Olive Road

Christmas Events

Wednesday
18
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Wednesday
18
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Wednesday
18
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Wednesday
18
December

Willistead Manor Holiday Tours

Willistead Manor
Wednesday
18
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre

