Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In East Riverside (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in East Riverside!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

500 block of Chateau Avenue

900 block of Greenpark Boulevard

1000 block of Pearson Avenue

1100 block of Icewater Avenue

1100 block of Ivanhill Avenue

1100 block of Pearson Avenue

1300 block of Magnolia Avenue

1900 block of Magnolia Avenue

2100 block of Morningstar Avenue

9600 block of Manitou Crescent

10300 block of Beverly Glen Street

10300 block of Little River Boulevard

10700 block of Beverly Glen Street

10800 block of Mancroft Street

11400 block of Amalfi Court

11800 block of Derek Street

11800 block of Savanna Street

11800 block of Soloman Street

11900 block of Cobblestone Crescent

Christmas Events

Tuesday
17
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Tuesday
17
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Tuesday
17
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Tuesday
17
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Tuesday
17
December

Painting Night “Christmas Tree”

Eastwood's Grill & Lounge

