Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Downtown Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Downtown Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

100 block of Oak Street

100 block of Oak Street

100 block of Oak Street

200 block of Oak Street

200 block of Oak Street

200 block of Pine Street

400 block of Caron Avenue

400 block of Elliott Street West

400 block of Giles Boulevard West

400 block of Giles Boulevard West

600 block of Bruce Avenue

900 block of Victoria Avenue

1000 block of Victoria Avenue

1000 block of Victoria Avenue

1100 block of Church Street

1100 block of Church Street

1200 block of Victoria Avenue

1400 block of Dougall Avenue

1500 block of Bruce Avenue

1500 block of Bruce Avenue

Dougall Avenue

Dougall Avenue

Dougall Avenue

