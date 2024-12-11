Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

PHOTOS: The Best Christmas Light Homes In Central Windsor (2024)

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for some of the the brightest, nicely decorated, noteworthy, and charming Christmas light houses.

Here are some — but certainly not all — of the best we’ve found in Central Windsor!

While we endeavour to visit as many homes as possible, with over 1,076 kilometres of streets in Windsor, we’re only able to visit a few of your amazingly decorated houses each year. We encourage you to take note of the blocks listed and to visit many of the other nearby houses, some of which may have not made it into this story but are still shining brightly.

Don’t forget to check out some of the beautifully decorated homes in Windsor’s other neighbourhoods at this link — we feature a new neighbourhood each day through Christmas.

1100 block of Highland Avenue

1100 block of Marentette Avenue

1400 block of Goyeau Street

1400 block of Marentette Avenue

1700 block of Moy Avenue

2100 block of Church Street

2100 block of Lillian Avenue

2100 block of Pelissier Street

2100 block of Victoria Avenue

2200 block of Fraser Avenue

2200 block of Fraser Avenue

2200 block of Louis Avenue

2200 block of Pelissier Street

2200 block of Pelissier Street

2200 block of Pelissier Street

2200 block of Victoria Avenue

2200 block of Victoria Avenue

3300 block of Dougall Avenue

2200 block of Victoria Avenue

Christmas Events

Monday
16
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Monday
16
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Monday
16
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Monday
16
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Tuesday
17
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park

