Windsor Essex Christmas Guide
Events
Blog Posts
Christmas Lights
Christmas Visual: The Town of Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh has decorated Town Hall and other areas and is festive for the holidays!
Christmas Events
Tuesday
17
December
Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival
Memorial Park
Tuesday
17
December
LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights
LaSalle Civic Centre
Tuesday
17
December
Kingsville Fantasy of Lights
Lakeside Park
Tuesday
17
December
Bright Lights Windsor
Jackson Park
Tuesday
17
December
Painting Night “Christmas Tree”
Eastwood's Grill & Lounge
More Events »
