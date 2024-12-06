Windsor Essex Christmas Guide

Christmas Visual: The Town of Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh has decorated Town Hall and other areas and is festive for the holidays!

Christmas Events

Tuesday
17
December

Tilbury Lions Christmas Light Festival

Memorial Park
Tuesday
17
December

LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle Civic Centre
Tuesday
17
December

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights

Lakeside Park
Tuesday
17
December

Bright Lights Windsor

Jackson Park
Tuesday
17
December

Painting Night “Christmas Tree”

Eastwood's Grill & Lounge

