Bags of toys wait to be handed out. (File photo)
Registration for the annual Sparky’s Toy Drive starts this weekend.
- Saturday November 16th – Forest Glade Arena – 3205 Forest Glade drive from 9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Sunday November 17th – Gino and Liz Marcus Complex – 1168 Drouillard Road from 9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Saturday November 23rd – Hotel Dieu Grace Hospital – 1453 Prince Road from 9:00am to noon only
You are asked to bring with you the following:
- Identification : Drivers license of the parent or guardian of the children who you are registering
- Proof of residence – rent receipt/ utility bill/ something with your address on it
- Health cards/ birth records of the children that you are registering (No Photocopies!)
- Bring documentation that shows your total family income – cheque stub from one of following: Ontario works (OW), Employment Insurance (EI), Ontario Disability Supplement program (ODSP), Employer (2023 income tax T4 statement)
- Your Canada /Ontario Child’s Benefit notice of this year 2024