Bright Lights Windsor: What You Need To Know

Bright Lights Windsor returns to Windsor this Friday, November 29th with the Opening Ceremonies at 6:30pm.

This year’s theme is “Bright Lights Windsor: A Season to Shine,” and the path this year takes you through a series of seasonally themed zones: The Enchanted Children’s Village, Wish Upon a Star, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa’s Workshop, Winter Wonderland, Peace and Love Around the World, and new this year: Northern Lights.

New This Year:

Northern Lights Themed Area

This new themed area on the north side of Jackson Park will provide an atmospheric journey for visitors. Designed to recall the Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights features diffused lighting in purple, green, blue and magenta; and a variety of cool-toned large-scale displays. This area will also include the inflatable igloo tunnel featuring aurora projection lighting.

Situated within the vendor market, this interactive licensed space provides an engaging new feature to Bright Lights Windsor. The Chalet — a spacious tent furnished with cozy décor — offers a warm and inviting setting for visitors. In partnership with Windsor Eats, guests can enjoy delicious food and beverages, making it the perfect spot to relax, socialize, and warm up during their Bright Lights Windsor experience. The Chalet will be open Thursday through Sunday.

Enjoy new fireworks lights, an interactive ice cube display, Henry the giant 17-foot-tall moose, an Aurora Borealis lighted igloo, an enhanced Santa’s bench, enhanced Holiday Train Station interior lighting, and more!

As a satellite installation for Bright Lights Windsor, the recently installed decorative lighting along sections of Ouellette Avenue will be illuminated in various colours and designs throughout the festival dates to help spread the celebration across the community. These new lights were installed in partnership between the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and the City of Windsor.

Hours:

The park will be lit every night from 5:30pm to 10:00pm.

Sensory friendly “Silent Nights” are offered on Monday evenings. The lights will be on, but sound will be muted and strobe elements paused so the display can be enjoyed in a peaceful environment that is accommodating to sensory sensitivities.

Parking:

Kennedy Collegiate Parking

245 Tecumseh Road East

Kennedy Collegiate parking is available and can be accessed from McDougall Street.

A limited number of accessible permit parking spots are available at the south end.

Near Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling

Bright Lights Windsor displays extend right to the entrance from this parking lot.

Accessible via McDougall through Parks Yard or Dougall Avenue.

A limited number of accessible permit parking spots are available.

Additional Parking

Parks & Recreation Field House, 2365 McDougall Street

Parks & Recreation Main Office, 2450 McDougall Street

Entrances:

Tecumseh and Ouellette

Tecumseh Road

McDougall near Kennedy Collegiate

Memorial Drive Parking Lot (near Parkside Tennis and Windsor Lawn Bowling)

Holiday Market:

The W.E. Made It: Holiday Market returns, sponsored by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island in partnership with the Urban Art Market, and WindsorEats. New to the market area this year will be the addition of the Chalet, which is a spacious, tented structure within the vendor market area. The full holiday market will be open Fridays and Saturdays, with a partial market for food and beverages operating during the week. Along with the market, several excellent local food and beverage options will be available.